MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $149.39 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

