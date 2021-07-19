MML Investors Services LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 135.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

