MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

