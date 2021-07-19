MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.