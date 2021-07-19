Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 37.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 322,556 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 775.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 690,273 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 185.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 456,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 1,836,131 shares during the period.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

