Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $347.46 on Major Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $6,815.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $347.46 or 0.01127458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.00369965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,322 coins and its circulating supply is 8,201 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.