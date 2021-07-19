Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,920 ($25.08) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,718.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

