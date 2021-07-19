Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GLUE stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

