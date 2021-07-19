Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.94. 3,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,943. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $379.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total transaction of $3,420,827.60. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

