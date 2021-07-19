Morgan Stanley Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $453.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $453.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.34.

Biogen stock opened at $324.62 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

