Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 11,465 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew M. Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

