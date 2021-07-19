Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.68.

MS opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after buying an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

