Morgan Stanley Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $227.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $227.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.59.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $227.16.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

