Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,203 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

MORN stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.09. 733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,749. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,555,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Morningstar by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

