Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by Northcoast Research from $215.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.29.

MSI opened at $219.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.83. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $134.72 and a 12 month high of $225.01. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

