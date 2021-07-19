MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Holdings Lessened by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,224,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598,801 shares during the period. MP Materials makes up about 53.3% of QVT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. QVT Financial LP owned approximately 12.43% of MP Materials worth $763,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 6,981.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. 113,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,235. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

