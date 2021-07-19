Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Acquires 2,777,777 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 2,777,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,986.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

