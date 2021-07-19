Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:MUR opened at $19.99 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

