MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MYTE stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $428,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

