Nano Price Reaches $3.55 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00011561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $472.73 million and $13.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,687.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.82 or 0.05926937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.89 or 0.01355249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00368915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00136090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.00623259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00387941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00300177 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.