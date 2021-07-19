Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

