National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

KL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.80 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $60,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

