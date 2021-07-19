National Bank Financial Increases First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$19.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

FCXXF remained flat at $$14.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

