National Bank Financial Increases Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 229,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,979. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.08.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

