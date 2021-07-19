National Bank Financial Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.48.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.06. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

