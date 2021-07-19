National Bank Financial Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.61.

Shares of CHP.UN stock traded down C$0.28 on Monday, hitting C$14.48. The company had a trading volume of 249,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,048. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

