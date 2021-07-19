National Bank Financial Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$205.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.50.

TSE FNV opened at C$189.93 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$182.34.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

