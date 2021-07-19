National Bank Financial Raises Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.