National Bank Financial Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.62. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

