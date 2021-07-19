National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

