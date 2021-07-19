National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.98.

LUN opened at C$11.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.