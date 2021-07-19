National Bank Financial Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.14 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $725.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

