National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$38.50

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$27.09 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.46 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$14.40 billion and a PE ratio of -57.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

