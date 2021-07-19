National Bankshares Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$38.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$27.09 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.46 and a 52-week high of C$32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$14.40 billion and a PE ratio of -57.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

