National Bankshares Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$49.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.50.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.92. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

