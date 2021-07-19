National Bankshares Trims Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Target Price to C$53.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at C$34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$34.09 and a 12 month high of C$53.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.