National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $43.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

