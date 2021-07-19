National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Sells £643,141.50 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total value of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 943 ($12.32) on Monday. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 930.86.

Get National Grid alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.