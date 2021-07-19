National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $53.32 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after buying an additional 113,211 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

