nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock.

NCNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.16.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.18.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,169 shares of company stock worth $4,658,110. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 604.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

