Needham & Company LLC Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $100.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Paul Barretto sold 40,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $6,283,627.87. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,404 shares of company stock worth $24,596,270 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.