NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 232,249 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NPTN opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.99.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

