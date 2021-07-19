Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NTOIY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $39.42.

NTOIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

