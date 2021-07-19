Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,900 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 537,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $292,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $1,046,000.

Nestlé stock opened at $125.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.56. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Separately, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold”.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

