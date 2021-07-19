Nestree Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Nestree has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $457,749.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,392.26 or 0.99901171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003136 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

