NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $112.10 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.