NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 52.8% in June

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the June 15th total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,854. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

