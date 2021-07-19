Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.19 Million

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $280.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.33 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $302.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,218. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

