Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.19 Million

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce sales of $280.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.33 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $302.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after buying an additional 140,893 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,218. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.