Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $685,019.78 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. 147,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,799. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.