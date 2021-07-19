Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $685,019.78 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. 147,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,799. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 341.4% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 488,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.