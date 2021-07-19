Neutrino Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

