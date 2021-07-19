New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,800 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 681,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 603,393 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,885.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 66.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.98. 168,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

